McCaskill and others headline Missouri Democrat Days in Hannibal

Democrats showed excitement today despite frustrations in Washington when lawmakers talked to voters during Missouri Democrat Days in Hannibal Saturday morning.

U. S. Senator Claire McCaskill is seeking re-election and discussed why she can work in a bipartisan way to get things done.

"There's some frustration about support for public schools, support for rural roads and bridges, about support for agriculture," McCaskill said. "I think that we can really make some gains this time."

McCaskill focused on the workforce and about President Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum, which she says will have a huge impact on rural Missourians.

"We've got to figure out a way to stop this before it really dramatically hurts everyone in northeast Missouri that grows beans and corn," said McCaskill.

McCaskill wants Missouri to turn blue and believes it will start by getting the younger generation interested in politics.

President of the University of Missouri College Democrats Jacey Schank felt inspired.

"I just really love the way she represents Missouri," Schank said. "She tries her hardest to represent all the different people in Missouri even though there are very demographics that make up Missouri."

Thomas Semkiw, another member of University of Missouri College Democrats, feels obligated to get young adults out to vote, especially after the low turnout in 2016 election.

"Especially in this election where it's projected she's gonna have a really tough time in Missouri, she's gonna need as many people to come out to vote as possible," said Semkiw.

The primary election is August 7, 2018 and the general election is November 6, 2018.