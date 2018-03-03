Tractor-trailer roll over on US 36

Police and crews on scene cleaning up and investigating.

Police are investigating a tractor-trailer crash, just west of Monroe City, Missouri Saturday.

State Highway Patrol Troop B said it happened at 5:39 p.m.

Sergeant Eric Brown said three people were injured and taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital.



Brown said he doesn't know the extent of the injuries but it doesn't look to be fatal at this time.

The eastbound traffic is down to one lane and MoDOT says the lane closure can last until midnight.