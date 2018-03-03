Tractor-trailer roll over on US 36 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tractor-trailer roll over on US 36

Posted:
Tractor trailer flipped on its side. Tractor trailer flipped on its side.
Police and crews on scene cleaning up and investigating. Police and crews on scene cleaning up and investigating.
MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Police are investigating a tractor-trailer crash, just west of Monroe City, Missouri Saturday. 

State Highway Patrol Troop B said it happened at 5:39 p.m. 

Sergeant Eric Brown said three people were injured and taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital. 

Brown said he doesn't know the extent of the injuries but it doesn't look to be fatal at this time.

The eastbound traffic is down to one lane and MoDOT says the lane closure can last until midnight. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.