Organizations fundraiser helps raise money for literacy

There was a great turn out for the 12th annual Altrusa Trivia Fundraiser this evening.

Teams had to answer questions from ten different categories, such as colors and animals.

The team with the most correct answers won $100.

The money raised this evening helps Altrusa provide literacy grants for the community.

"The kids really need it, especially in the younger grades trying to be able to learn," said Jan Fritz Atlrusa Fundraising Committee Chairman. "This gives the teachers a little more money to be able to do something in the classroom."

WGEM's Natalie Will was the emcee this evening. Altrusa said they raised between $4-5,000 from this event.