Lawmakers meet again on Vets' Home Legionnaires' outbreak

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
CHICAGO, Ill. (WGEM) -

Illinois lawmakers will meet again Monday in a bipartisan joint House and Senate committee investigation into the deadly Legionnaires' outbreak at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy.

This is the third time lawmakers have met to discuss this issue. Monday's meeting will take place at the Bilandic Building in Chicago.

