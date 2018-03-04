Fatal Crash in Scott County early Sunday morning

A Macoupin County, Illinois man died Sunday morning a car crash.

Illinois State Police said it happened on I-72 near Hickory Lane in Scott County.

In a crash report, police said 73-year-old Howard Smith from Girard, Illinois was driving in the eastbound lane when he exited the roadway and traveled up an embankment, colliding with a bridge support.

Smith was transported to Passavant Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash report said he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Winchester EMS and Scott County EMS assisted at the scene.