Fatal Crash in Scott County early Sunday morning

SCOTT COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Macoupin County, Illinois man died Sunday morning a car crash.

Illinois State Police said it happened on I-72 near Hickory Lane in Scott County. 

In a crash report, police said 73-year-old Howard Smith from Girard, Illinois was driving in the eastbound lane when he exited the roadway and traveled up an embankment, colliding with a bridge support. 

Smith was transported to Passavant Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

The crash report said he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. 

Winchester EMS and Scott County EMS assisted at the scene. 

