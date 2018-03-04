New rec center will have a big impact on the community

Rushville, Illinois recently announced a three acre recreational facility that is expected to be built by the fall, with hundreds of thousands of dollars of exercise equipment, basketball courts, and an indoor swimming pool.

The project, which will cost more than $1 million and it will be funded by an anonymous donor.

For lifelong Rushville resident Charles Burton, a new facility will have a huge impact on his health and well-being.

"It's not every community that gets the advantage of having someone so interested that they provide you with amenities and facilities that you otherwise could not afford," Burton said. "I feel very fortunate and grateful to that donor."

The closest indoor facility is a 25 minutes drive to Mount Sterling, Illinois.

Cheri Triplett, a Rushville resident and mother of five kids, said it's a great way for her little athletes to stay busy.

"We moved here six years ago and left a community that had a thriving YCMA with an indoor pool and we're excited to get that opportunity back for our kids," said Triplett.

Rushville mayor Carson Klitz said the recreation center will give the city a huge competitive advantage.

"We've got to have everything the best. Mediocrity is not acceptable in this community," Klitz said. "This gives us such a step-up to enticing people to come here."

Chairman of the Rushville Parks and Recreation Tim Ward said roughly 400 memberships are needed to make this happen.

"I think we have what every small town would want," Ward said. "A great school system, a great Parks and Rec, a hospital, and now a true fitness center, so we're very excited."

The mayor says another meeting is planned Monday night to talk about the facility.