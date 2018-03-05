Local businesses hiring ahead of spring season

Businesses in the Tri-States are hiring for seasonal or part-time help. Bergman Nurseries in Quincy is looking for full time and part time workers.

Manager Todd Frye told WGEM materials will arrive this month for a busy landscaping and gardening season. Customers will begin placing orders to have work done as the weather gets warmer, Frye added.

Employee Heidi Cantrell recently moved to Quincy and began working at the nursery a few weeks ago.

"I came by here and it just happened to be one of the most beautiful nurseries that I had seen and I just stopped in to see if they were and they hired me," Cantrell said.

Previously, Cantrell worked in nurseries in Colorado before moving to Illinois.

Home improvement stores including Lowes and Home Depot are also hiring. Staff from employee agencies Manpower in Hannibal and Inter-Connect Employment Services in Quincy said manufacturing companies are also looking to fill positions.