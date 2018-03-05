Copy-Feds charge Chicago man with Iowa shooting

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - Federal prosecutors have filed a weapons charge against a Chicago man, so Iowa has dropped charges filed over the same shooting incident in Dubuque.

The Telegraph Herald reports that Ricardo Sanchez already has pleaded not guilty to the federal charge: possession of a firearm by a drug user.

An Iowa prosecutor cited the federal case in asking a judge to dismiss state charges of theft, going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Sanchez had pleaded not guilty to all three.

Police say Sanchez fired repeatedly into Club Rise in Dubuque about 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 27. The club was closed, but four employees were inside. None was hit.

Sanchez is a music promoter who police say had a dispute with Club Rise over payments for a concert.

Information from: Telegraph Herald, http://www.thonline.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.