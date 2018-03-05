Study of Illinois Veterans Home determines economic impact

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) - A study shows that the economic impact of the Illinois Veterans Home extends far beyond the city of Quincy and well above the facility's $54 million annual budget.

Robin Hanna conducted the study to find the Veterans Home's economic ripples statewide. He says the "total economic output" is $90.7 million a year in Illinois.

The Quincy Herald-Whig reports that a steering committee assembled in January by Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore sought the study.

Moore says the study shows that closing the Veterans Home would have an economic effect on more than just the city of Quincy.

The committee has focused on finding the best ways to upgrade the Veterans Home after Legionnaires' disease outbreaks, which began in 2015. The outbreaks resulted in 13 deaths and more than 60 illnesses.

Information from: The Quincy Herald-Whig, http://www.whig.com

