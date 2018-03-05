Fight at WIU led to eight arrests - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fight at WIU led to eight arrests

By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

A fight at Western Illinois University led to eight arrests over the weekend, according to university officials.

Officials stated the fight occurred Saturday in the Thompson Hall Dining Center at 12:47 p.m. The fight resulted in the arrest of seven students and one non-student on Sunday, according to officials. 

Officials stated the following were arrested and charged with mob action:

  • Malcolm D. Sturdivant, 20, of 1003 Henninger Hall
  • Serell R. Williams, 19, of 1007 Henninger Hall
  • Darius D.Miller, 18, of 814 Henninger Hall
  • Martez L. Brakes, 18, of 814 Henninger Hall
  • Marques Jones, 18, of 1106 Tanner Hall
  • Errick Delaney, 18, of 206 Henninger Hall
  • Casey Comodore, 19, of 206 Henninger Hall
  • Gianni Gillespie, of Chicago (non-student)

All students involved were issued interim suspensions and all of the arrested individuals have been trespassed from campus, according to officials. They stated the Office of Public Safety is continuing to investigate and have not determined what caused the incident. 

