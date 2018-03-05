Fight at WIU led to eight arrests

A fight at Western Illinois University led to eight arrests over the weekend, according to university officials.

Officials stated the fight occurred Saturday in the Thompson Hall Dining Center at 12:47 p.m. The fight resulted in the arrest of seven students and one non-student on Sunday, according to officials.

Officials stated the following were arrested and charged with mob action:

Malcolm D. Sturdivant, 20, of 1003 Henninger Hall

Serell R. Williams, 19, of 1007 Henninger Hall

Darius D.Miller, 18, of 814 Henninger Hall

Martez L. Brakes, 18, of 814 Henninger Hall

Marques Jones, 18, of 1106 Tanner Hall

Errick Delaney, 18, of 206 Henninger Hall

Casey Comodore, 19, of 206 Henninger Hall

Gianni Gillespie, of Chicago (non-student)

All students involved were issued interim suspensions and all of the arrested individuals have been trespassed from campus, according to officials. They stated the Office of Public Safety is continuing to investigate and have not determined what caused the incident.