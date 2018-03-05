Keokuk man arrested on drug charge

A fight at Western Illinois University led to eight arrests over the weekend, according to university officials.More >>
A Keokuk man was arrested last week on a misdemeanor drug charge, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.More >>
Two Keokuk, Iowa, residents were arrested on drug charges Wednesday, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.More >>
Palmyra Chief of Police Eddie Bogue and Palmyra R-1 Superintendent Kirt Malone released more information Tuesday morning regarding a threat that led to increased security at the district Tuesday.More >>
Two people were arrested following a burglary investigation, according to the Adams County Sheriffs Office.More >>
The City of Quincy filed a new response this week to a federal lawsuit brought on by former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace and his family.More >>
Did you miss the recent Dateline episode featuring the Curtis Lovelace case?More >>
The Monroe City Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 13-year-old girl.More >>
