Keokuk man arrested on drug charge

A Keokuk man was arrested last week on a misdemeanor drug charge, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.

Authorities stated Gregory Alan Meierotto, 50, of 906 Palean Street was arrested at his residence Thursday and charged with maintaining a drug house, an aggravated misdemeanor. If convicted, Meierotto faces up to 2 years in a state correctional facility.

Meierotto's arrest stems from an investigation by the Lee County Narcotics Task Force into allegations that he was involved in the use or distribution of illegal narcotics in the Lee County area, according to authorities. They stated Meierotto was served a search warrant and items that support the charge were discovered.

The Lee County Narcotics Task Force was assisted by the Lee County Attorney's Office, the Keokuk Police Department, the Lee County Sheriff's Office, the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the 8th Judicial District of Probation and Parole.