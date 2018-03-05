Road Closure in Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Road Closure in Quincy

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
Connect
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy officials announced a road closure set to begin Tuesday morning.

Officials said 9th Street from Maine to Jersey will be closed to through traffic beginning Tuesday at 7 a.m. until Thursday at 5 p.m.

The street is being closed to allow for the repair of a failed sewer main in the area.

Motorists are reminded to drive carefully near the construction zone and use an alternate route if possible.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.