School bond goes before Fort Madison voters a third time

A study shows that the economic impact of the Illinois Veterans Home extends far beyond the city of Quincy and well above the facility's $54 million annual budget.More >>
A study shows that the economic impact of the Illinois Veterans Home extends far beyond the city of Quincy and well above the facility's $54 million annual budget.More >>
Local charitable and not-for-profit organizations gathered at John Wood Community College Monday afternoon for an annual grant information workshop.More >>
Local charitable and not-for-profit organizations gathered at John Wood Community College Monday afternoon for an annual grant information workshop.More >>
A new restaurant opened in Fort Madison on Monday. Buffalo 61 Bar and Grille renovated the former Chandler's location across from the Comfort Inn and Suites in 28 days.More >>
A new restaurant opened in Fort Madison on Monday. Buffalo 61 Bar and Grille renovated the former Chandler's location across from the Comfort Inn and Suites in 28 days.More >>
Century old buildings are causing problems for elementary school teachers in Fort Madison. The district is going back to the polls for the third time to ask voters to approve a bond issue and build a new school.More >>
Century old buildings are causing problems for elementary school teachers in Fort Madison. The district is going back to the polls for the third time to ask voters to approve a bond issue and build a new school.More >>
A fight at Western Illinois University led to eight arrests over the weekend, according to university officials.More >>
A fight at Western Illinois University led to eight arrests over the weekend, according to university officials.More >>
Quincy officials announced a road closure set to begin Tuesday morning.More >>
Quincy officials announced a road closure set to begin Tuesday morning.More >>
Missouri's governor has announced a new initiative to crack down on opioid over-prescription in the state.More >>
Missouri's governor has announced a new initiative to crack down on opioid over-prescription in the state.More >>
Illinois lawmakers will meet again Monday in a bipartisan joint House and Senate committee investigation into the deadly Legionnaires' outbreak at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy.More >>
Illinois lawmakers will meet again Monday in a bipartisan joint House and Senate committee investigation into the deadly Legionnaires' outbreak at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy.More >>
A Keokuk man was arrested last week on a misdemeanor drug charge, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.More >>
A Keokuk man was arrested last week on a misdemeanor drug charge, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.More >>
A teenage driver was hurt and his 21-year-old passenger was airlifted with life-threatening injuries after Hancock County deputies say the truck they were in crashed after the gas pedal was stuck.More >>
A teenage driver was hurt and his 21-year-old passenger was airlifted with life-threatening injuries after Hancock County deputies say the truck they were in crashed after the gas pedal was stuck.More >>