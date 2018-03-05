New restaurant opens in Fort Madison

Different colors and vibes throughout the restaurant.

Buffalo 61 located where the former Chandler's Bar and Grille was.

Bar and tables in the back of the restaurant.

A new restaurant opened in Fort Madison on Monday.

Buffalo 61 Bar and Grille renovated the former Chandler's location across from the Comfort Inn and Suites in 28 days.

Owner Chase Gibb said he has a restaurant in Burlington, but wanted to expand in Fort Madison on the west end of town.

He said the restaurant has homemade style food and big portions.

"The ingredients we use, we have a lot of fresh stuff," Gibb said."We don't freeze any meat down. We are very particular about the quality and the service. We have been lucky here with the staff we retained and the people who we brought onto the team."

The restaurant is known for its tenderloin sandwich.

It placed top five in the state by the Iowa Pork Producers.

The restaurant is open at 11 a.m. everyday.