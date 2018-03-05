John Wood hosts grant workshop - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

John Wood hosts grant workshop

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Local charitable and not-for-profit organizations gathered at John Wood Community College Monday afternoon for an annual grant information workshop.

The workshop, ran by The Community Foundation, gave organizations a hands-on opportunity with online grant application software. Program Evaluation Coordinator Heath Richmond says that thanks to the local community, grants for these local organizations continue to grow. 

There are four more of these sessions planned this week and if you can't make it, they plan to offer a webinar next week.
 

