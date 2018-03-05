Winning games late becomes norm for Clark County

Saturday the Clark County girls basketball team got sweet revenge.



"Our job as coaches is to give them tools to be prepared. But give credit to the kids because they went out and they got it done today," head coach John Weaver said after his team beat Lutheran North in the Class 3 quarterfinals.



Just a year ago, the Indians hopes were ruined by the same team in the same round. But this time, the Indians prevailed and propelled themselves to the state tournament for the first time since 1995.



"We knew exactly what they had," said senior guard Maggie Schutte.



"We just came out and we were going to take it to them. We weren't going to let them take it to us."

"They weren't afraid of the moment and they weren't always looking for someone else," said Weaver.



"Everybody wanted to take part in it. We played good, made some big shots and played good defense which is that basis of everything we do."



Despite losing just once this season the road to the final four was anything but easy for this experience Indians squad.



"I don't think any of us thought it was going to be that intense but it was just awesome to win like that," senior forward Abby Brown said.



In fact, the Indians dream of advancing to the state tournament for the first time since 1995 almost became a nightmare on three occasions.



First it took a go-ahead three pointer with 10 seconds to play against Monroe City to win a district championship. Then, the Indians had to outscore Bowling Green 14-3 in the fourth quarter of the sectional round.



Finally, after giving up a 12 point lead to Lutheran North in the quarterfinals, the Indians had to rally to force an overtime that would see them come out on top.



"Our team has heart and we definitely want to win," said senior guard Carissa Bevans.



"We've come every game ready to win and determined."



From the jaws of defeat, the Indians continue to grab victory.



"(We're) resilient. We don't give up. We fight," said Schutte.



"We fight until the end and we wanted the chance to go to state and we have the chance."



Now, the Indians will continue to fight in the state semifinals where they will face California for the right to play for a state championship. Tip-off between Clark County and California is set for Friday at 4:30pm in the Hammons Student Center at Missouri State.

