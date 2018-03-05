Dilapidated building in Edina falls onto Highway 6

The building has been in a state of "partially demolished" since 2016.

A portion of Highway 6 was blocked off for part of the morning.

Parts of the building on the corner of Main Street and Lafayette collapsed around 7:30 Monday morning, falling into busy Highway 6.

Another chapter played out Monday morning in the saga of a dilapidated building in the heart of Edina, Missouri.

Part of the building collapsed onto Highway 6 and now the city is forced to clean up the mess.

"It's well overdue," said Edina Resident Jeff Stull. "It's been a safety hazard and a sight for sore eyes for well over two years that I know of. It's great to see it finally come down."

City officials say they've been trying to get in touch with the owner to finish the demolition process but have been unsuccessful.

"We have a warrant on the owner," said Edina Police Chief Ryan Bishop. "She can't be found. We have an arrest warrant."

Bishop says the city had the option to demolish it themselves but it would've cost Edina tax payers. Now they have no choice.

"Now that the building is falling into the street it's a public safety issue, a pretty serious public safety issue," said Bishop. "We have to take steps to alleviate the problem."

Bishop says the city needs to act now, before the situation gets any worse.

"If someone was passing by when it fell, it could've been a serious issue." said Bishop.

Bishop says neighboring businesses have been asked to get out for the time-being for their safety. No word yet on how long the demolition will take.