City council tables proposed food & beverage tax

Following Monday's budget meeting, city council heard the first reading of several revenue options.

The council approved the first reading of a planning and permit fee increase which is expected to bring in $25,000 to the city. However, the council decided to table a two percent food and beverage tax that would have generated approximately $1.5-million.

"I think there's a lot of trepidation about raising taxes on the council," said Alderman Paul Havermale. "It doesn't surprise me, but I do think we're going to have to keep everything on the board as we go through this process."

The city council will meet again two weeks from Monday as they continue to go over cuts and revenue options.