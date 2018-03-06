Getting Defensive: QHS set for sectional showdown with Belleville West

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- On some nights, Quincy High School's best offense is its defense.



Not only can the Blue Devils' 1-2-2 zone force teams to hurry and take quick, and sometimes poor shots, the alignment can also create turnovers.



Quincy's defense was stifling in Friday's regional championship in holding Alton to only 36 points.



In fact, it was the lowest point total all season for a Redbirds team averaging 61 points a game.



Now the focus towards a similar effort in Tuesday's sectional semifinals against second ranked Belleville West.



The Maroons have scored at least 62 points in every game this season.



"They are one of the best teams in the state and have been beating teams by 20 (points) on a regular (basis). But they haven't seen our defense yet," QHS head coach Andy Douglas said.



"We're pretty proud of what we do defensively and hopefully we can throw something different at them that they haven't seen yet."



According to Quincy forward Ben Amos, "Belleville West is a very good team. They have Division I players but we're playing our best basketball right now and we truly believe that we can beat any team in the state when we're playing at our best."



Both Quincy and Belleville West have lost once since the calendar flipped to 2018, and both to Missouri powerhouses - the Blue Devils to Webster Groves and the Maroons to Chaminade.



Dig a little deeper and you will find Belleville West hasn't lost to an Illinois school all season.



That doesn't seem to bother a Blue Devil squad playing in a sectional for the first time since 2009.



"I feel like we have a pretty good team here, too. We're going to go out there and play," guard Jirehl Brock explained.



"I wouldn't call us the underdog because I have faith in my team to do anything right now."



Guard Aaron Shoot added: All you can ask for is a match-up. It's going to be a test. Our defense is going to be tested but this group of guys is used to being the underdog. We kind of relish that and we're looking forward to it."



The Blue Devils will certainly have to contain Maroons 6-foot 7-inch junior EJ Liddell, who's scoring at a clip of 21 points a game.



Tuesday's affair is scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip-off at Alton High School. The winner advances to Friday's sectional championship to face the Moline/Rock Island winner in Pekin.