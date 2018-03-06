Monday's Area Scores - March 5

**College Basketball, Women's**
(Summit League Tournament, Semifinals)
Western Illinois: 51
South Dakota State: 80
Morgan Blumer: 14 pts
Taylor Higginbotham: 10 pts
Emily Clemens: 3 pts (1-6 FG)
Leathernecks: (22-9), await postseason fate
**College Baseball**
Culver-Stockton: 19
Bethany (Kan.): 22
Jonny Damon: 4-4, 3 runs
Edward Madera: 3-5, HR, 4 RBI's
Wildcats: (4-7)
**IESA Volleyball**
(7th Grade Sectional)
Jacksonville: 0
Macomb: 2
25-12, 25-10
Bombers: advance to state
Quincy St. Peter: 0
Pleasant Plains: 2
25-22, 25-21
Crusaders: finish 16-5
Illini Bluffs: 0
Southeastern: 2
25-20, 25-12
Suns: advance to state
