Watch Live: Trump, Swedish PM news conference at White House - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Watch Live: Trump, Swedish PM news conference at White House

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
Connect

President Trump and Prime Minister Stefan Löfven of Sweden host a joint press conference at the White House.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.