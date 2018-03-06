Scammers use stolen information in attempt to extort Quincy man

There's a new push to expand Hannibal's airport in an effort to increase the number of travelers that use it.More >>
The Bill Klingner Trail in Quincy currently runs from 5th street to 18th street but a donation Wednesday could help in the plans to expand the trail.
A follow-up bill to Illinois' school funding reform law is headed to the state Senate after winning approval from members of the House.
The Southeast Iowa Regional Law Enforcement Testing Center says it is now accepting "applications to test" for police officer and deputy testing that is scheduled for Saturday, May 26th.
A city in southeast Iowa has won a $17 million federal grant that officials say will fund dramatic changes to its riverfront and downtown.
A Knox county, Illinois Republican is getting ready to take on Illinois' 93rd district incumbent Representative Norine Hammond in the upcoming March 20th primary.
It was a night to recognize the people who help make agriculture the Tri-state's number one industry.
A new Illinois state law requires a local board to oversee 911 service in order to get state funding.
Quincy's strategic plan may be in jeopardy as the city faces a major budget shortfall. The plan is expected to cost $100 million but the city is looking for a way to pay for that and dig out of a $1.8 million budget deficit.
In an unanimous vote, Hannibal City Council approved allowing more downtown businesses to serve liquor outdoors.
