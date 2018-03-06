Southeast Iowa Regional Law Enforcement Testing Center is accepting applications to test

The Southeast Iowa Regional Law Enforcement Testing Center says it is now accepting "applications to test" for police officer and deputy testing that is scheduled for Saturday, May 26th.

The testing is for the following law enforcement agencies:

Burlington Police Department

Fort Madison Police Department

Keokuk Police Department

Mount Pleasant Police Department

Fairfield Police Department

Des Moines County Sheriff's Department

Henry County Sheriff's Department

Lee County Sheriff's Department

Those interested should contact one of the above-mentioned law enforcement agencies for an "Application to Test". The form must be completed and delivered to the Burlington Police Department, c/o Major Grimshaw, 44 N. 3rd Street Burlington IA, 52601 on or before May 9th, 2018.

The testing will take place May 26th at Southeastern Community College, 1015 South Gear Avenue, West Burlington, IA from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The testing process will include an agility test and a written exam. Those who pass the agility test will then be eligible to take the written test. Applicants must pass both tests to be eligible for further consideration by the law enforcement agencies.