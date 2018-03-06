Southeast Iowa Regional Law Enforcement Testing Center is accepting applications to test

The Southeast Iowa Regional Law Enforcement Testing Center says it is now accepting "applications to test" for police officer and deputy testing that is scheduled for Saturday, May 26th.More >>
A recent school funding decision by Iowa lawmakers will impact the Fort Madison school district.More >>
There's a new push to keep kids in school and reduce the number of drop outs in Northeast Missouri.More >>
A candidate for the democratic nomination for Illinois' 18th congressional district visited Quincy Tuesday.More >>
City officials have issued a boil order Tuesday, March 6th at approximately 7 p.m for Quincy residents of Country Club Heights.More >>
The Missouri House has given initial approval to a bill repealing Missouri's prevailing wage law, a move targeted by GOP legislative leaders as a priority this year.More >>
A state audit found that Gov. Bruce Rauner's budget office failed to collect more than $2 million in federal rebates.More >>
A new guideline is asking pediatricians to routinely look for signs of depression by the American Academy of Pediatrics. It is the first update to guidelines in 10 years...More >>
Following Monday's budget meeting, city council heard the first reading of several revenue options.More >>
As the City of Quincy faces a $1.8 million budget shortfall, officials are now looking at ways to cut costs.More >>
