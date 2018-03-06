Southeast Iowa Regional Law Enforcement Testing Center is accept - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Southeast Iowa Regional Law Enforcement Testing Center is accepting applications to test

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
Connect
BURLINGTON, Ia. (WGEM) -

The Southeast Iowa Regional Law Enforcement Testing Center says it is now accepting "applications to test" for police officer and deputy testing that is scheduled for Saturday, May 26th. 

The testing is for the following law enforcement agencies:

  • Burlington Police Department
  • Fort Madison Police Department
  • Keokuk Police Department
  • Mount Pleasant Police Department
  • Fairfield Police Department
  • Des Moines County Sheriff's Department
  • Henry County Sheriff's Department
  • Lee County Sheriff's Department

Those interested should contact one of the above-mentioned law enforcement agencies for an "Application to Test". The form must be completed and delivered to the Burlington Police Department, c/o Major Grimshaw, 44 N. 3rd Street Burlington IA, 52601 on or before May 9th, 2018.

The testing will take place May 26th  at Southeastern Community College, 1015 South Gear Avenue, West Burlington, IA from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The testing process will include an agility test and a written exam. Those who pass the agility test will then be eligible to take the written test. Applicants must pass both tests to be eligible for further consideration by the law enforcement agencies.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.