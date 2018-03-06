Junius Rodriguez discusses congressional campaign

A candidate for the democratic nomination for Illinois' 18th congressional district visited Quincy Tuesday.

Junius Rodriguez ran in a 2016 election, but said there's much more time to campaign in this race.

Rodriguez said his moderate stance on infrastructure, economic development, and access to education give him a shot to win in March and November.

"We realize that this is a red district, and if you're going to win, if a democrat hopes to have a chance in this district, a moderate voice, a centrist, is really what's essential." Rodriguez said.

"Even if every single democrat in the 18th voted for a candidate, that's not enough to put you over the top. You've got to win over independents. You've got to win over moderate Republicans. And so the message has to be one that is going to be inclusive, and one that appeals to a very wide constituency." Rodriguez added.

This primary in Illinois is March 20th. He faces Brian Deters, and Darrel Miller.