Missouri House targets prevailing wage law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri House has given initial approval to a bill repealing Missouri's prevailing wage law, a move targeted by GOP legislative leaders as a priority this year.

The proposal, approved 86-63 on Monday, would require that workers on public works projects be paid either federal or state minimum wage, depending on whichever is higher. Currently, cities, school districts and other governmental entities must pay more than the state's standard minimum wage for construction and maintenance work. The exact amount is determined by a project's location and the type of work.

Proponents say the change will lower project costs. Opponents say it will depress wages.

The bill must be voted on again before it is sent to the Senate, which is considering a similar proposal.

The bill is HB 1729

