Dilapidated homes to be removed in New London

Seven run down homes in New London will be demolished and removed.

The city was awarded over $40,000 dollars from the community development block grant to complete the work.

Mark Twain Regional Council City Planner Samantha Diffenderfer said the seven homes are vacant and beyond being able to restore them.

Diffenderfer said it's important to remove the homes in order to grow the city.

"It just cleans up your community," she stated. "When you drive down the street and you see run down building after run down building, it's not really a place that you want to be a part of. But when you go down the street and see nicer houses and houses that are well taken care of, it just shows that the community is invested in itself."

