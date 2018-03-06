Boil Order for Country Club Heights in Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Boil Order for Country Club Heights in Quincy

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
Connect

City officials have issued a boil order for Quincy residents of Country Club Heights starting at 7 p.m.

City Engineer Jeffrey Conte says residents can expect an interruption in water service due to the repair of a water main break. Once service is restored, the boil order will be in effect.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.