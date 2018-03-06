Hannibal bypass announced as a priority but not close to being fixed

Traffic can be seen during high rush hour times.

Trucks coming around a turn near the end of the bypass.

Lots of stopping at lights though the bypass.

Lots of travel up and down Highway 61

A top road priority in Hannibal continues to be talked about but the project is going nowhere.

Transportation officials said there is no funding to support a bypass and drivers are still frustrated.

Highway 61 in Hannibal has its issues. Traffic gets backed up, tractor trailers are within a foot of your car, and constant stopping because of the traffic lights on a short stretch of road.

"I drive this route daily and it's just overwhelming with the trucks and the damage being done on the pavement is costing tax payer money in the long run," Hannibal Driver Craig Elsner said.

Last night, Marion County officials once again named a Hannibal Bypass as their top road priority. But, it won't happen any time soon.

Carmen Mayfield said it's a safety hazard when you drive next to the trucks.

"It makes me nervous because I am scared they are going to run off on top of me," Mayfield said.

Elsner said he's had close calls with semis.

"I have lived in Hannibal all my life and there has been some bad accidents involving trucks on this route," Elsner said.

Marion County continues to make moving the Highway around Hannibal, instead of through it, a top priority.

Presiding Commissioner Lyndon Bode said the county want to keep pushing a Hannibal Bypass to MoDOT and keep it on their radar.

"We are not only seeing a lot of truck traffic in Hannibal but it's on our county roads," Bode said, "We seeing people try to get around Hannibal and they are using our county roads and they are not made for truck traffic."

MoDOT officials said they understand the need, but the money isn't there and they need to focus on other projects.

"For the last several years, our focus has been on taking care of the existing system and taking care and making some safety improvements," Paula Gough MoDOT District Engineer said. "People have seen bridge replacement and bridge rehabilitation."

But Elsner said if a bypass is built, it would improve his daily commute.

"By a lot, and it would be very helpful," Elsner said.

Bode said there are a lot of options but it could take years for something to happen.