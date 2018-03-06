School funding tough on Lee County schools after state decision

A recent school funding decision by Iowa lawmakers will impact the Fort Madison School District.

The state senate approved an increase in education funding.

But instead of it being a set rate, it's based per student.

Fort Madison School District said even though the district saw a one percent increase in enrollment, the new formula means they could lose close to $300,000 in the 2018-2019 fiscal year budget.

"Unfortunately when you lose that funding, you have to look at cuts," Emily Settles, Richardson Elementary Principal said. "Obviously we are not going to cut children or resources necessarily so a lot of the times those cuts come at the staff and administrative level. Those are conversations happening in our district and others across the state."

The school district continues to meet on a regular basis to discuss the issue and officials hope they don't have to make the cuts in the future.