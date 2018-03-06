Hannibal City Council passes new liquor ordinance

This follows a 2013 ordinance which allows restaurant owners on Main Street to serve alcohol outdoors in a patio type setting.

Businesses on Broadway between the riverfront and 10th Street are now allowed to serve alcohol outdoors.

In an unanimous vote, Hannibal City Council approved allowing more downtown businesses to serve liquor outdoors.

Businesses on Broadway between the riverfront and 10th Street are now allowed to serve alcohol outdoors.

This follows a 2013 ordinance which allows restaurant owners on Main Street to serve alcohol outdoors in a patio type setting.

"All the business owners have been very responsible and with responsibility and control we see this being a success," said Mayor James Hark. "If it can spread and be successful to other businesses here on Broadway and help enhance our downtown, we're all completely behind it."

Hark says there were some concerns about someone having a drink on the sidewalk and causing disturbances that could detract from the family environment downtown. He says that has not been the case for the businesses on Main Street and he doesn't expect that to be an issue for those on Broadway either.