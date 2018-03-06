Final Four Bound: Van-Far rebounds from winless postseason to state tournament

(WGEM) -- Last season the Van-Far boys basketball team exited the postseason early.



In fact, the Indians didn't win a single game in the district tournament.



What a difference a year can make.



This season's group is writing a completely different playoff story.



In Saturday's Class 2 quarterfinals against state-ranked Milan, Van-Far faced a 10 point deficit. The Indians did the improbable by forcing overtime and eventually won to secure a spot in the Final Four.



It's taken a complete team effort to turn around the program in such a short time.



"We don't care who scores however many points," senior Lathyn McMorris said.



"We don't give up. We saw that (in the quarterfinals). We were down 10 points and came all the way back. We're just fighters."



Van-Far head coach Pat Connaway says he's got a resilient group.



"That's how we've been winning all year and now we punched our ticket to Springfield," Connaway said.



"We're going to go down there and give it our best shot. We play Mid-Buchanan. They're a very good team. I think they're ranked second in the state. We'll go down there and we'll be ready to fight."



Van-Far has earned a spot in the state tournament for the first time in 11 years and will face No. 2 Mid-Buchanan, who defeated top ranked Sacred Heart in the quarters.



That match-up comes Thursday night (8:30 p.m.) in Springfield.