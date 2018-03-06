Concerns arise regarding funding for Quincy's strategic plan

The strategic plan goes in front of city council on Monday.

Quincy's strategic plan may be in jeopardy as the city faces a major budget shortfall. The plan is expected to cost $100-million but the city is looking for a way to pay for that and dig out of a $1.8-million budget deficit.

"I know we are a little bit off subject here but I am fired up about this," said Alderman Paul Havermale. "We're talking the future of a city.

Havermale expressed frustration at Monday night's city council meeting about what was being done to make up for the city's deficit.

"We're talking about taking millions, and if we implement the strategic plan and fund that to the levels they're talking about, a hundred million dollars out of our economy," said Havermale.

Even though Havermale is a proponent of the strategic plan, he says it's bad timing.

"It's unfortunate that we are dealing with this shortfall when the plan is being presented for approval because I think people are tying those two things together," said Havermale.

Both Havermale and Maggie Strong, the local facilitator for the strategic plan, say the plan and the deficit are two different things.

"It's not about the price tag for this plan," said Strong.

Strong says while this plan would cost around $100-million, council members need to remember that this vision is supposed to bring in millions more than that. It could also prevent the city from getting into the same budget situation as it's facing now.

"We do know that communities that invest in themselves are going to be better off down the road," said Strong.

Havermale says the city can't afford such a big price tag right now, but he'll support the plan if city leaders can find funding along the way.

"If we can acknowledge the work that's been done on the plan and agree with the points in the plan, and we have that as a guideline and we address each funding thing as it comes up for each segment, I would be a yes," said Havermale.

As a way to fund the strategic plan, city leaders are looking at several different options including private investors and allocating funds from the hotel/motel tax. They were also hoping to use funds from the food and beverage tax, but that was tabled at Monday night's city council meeting.

