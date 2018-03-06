Griffith talks about campaign against Hammond - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Knox county, Illinois Republican is getting ready to take on Illinois' 93rd district incumbent Representative Norine Hammond in the upcoming March 20th primary.

Joshua L. Griffith said on Tuesday that he is running against Hammond in response to the income tax hike that came last summer when the state budget passed. 

Griffith added that while his opponent voted for the budget, had he been in office, he wouldn't have.

"I think it was a short term solution with a permanent impact." Griffith said. "I believe there's things within the budget that we can look at cutting, or reforming to make it so we're financially stable, not just year to year but for the long term."

Griffith also said that over the next two weeks, he plans to go door to door, and get his message, and name out to as many people as possible.

