County board seeking more representation on 911 board

A new Illinois state law requires a local board to oversee 911 service in order to get state funding.

The committee tabled the measure once again Tuesday night that would approve creating that board, but Adams County 911 Director Steve Rowlands said it's likely the committee will eventually approve it soon.

The board would oversee 911 service for both Quincy and Adams county.

Rowlands said the board is needed, to make sure 911 center gets roughly 600 thousand dollars in state funding.

Meanwhile the committee has contacted Senator Jil Tracy, hoping to change the law to allow for more representation from county board members.

"They would like to have more to have parity with the city of Quincy as far as three aldermen from the city council, city hall." Rowlands said. "So they're trying to get the law changed so they can have more than one county board member."

Rowlands said after Tuesday night, he anticipates the committee will move to approve the agreement, and send it to the Adams County Board next month. The board will have the final say.