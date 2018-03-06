Tuesday's Area Scores - March 6 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tuesday's Area Scores - March 6

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Belleville West built a 30 point lead at halftime and never looked back in ending Quincy High's season. Belleville West built a 30 point lead at halftime and never looked back in ending Quincy High's season.

**High School Basketball, Boys**

(Class 4A Pekin Sectional Semifinals)
6) Quincy High: 33
2) Belleville West: 66
Blue Devils: finish 23-5 (trailed 41-11 at halftime)
*game played at Alton*

Rock Island: 43
Moline: 55
-- Moline vs. Belleville West (Friday, 7 p.m.)


**College Volleyball**

Lindenwood: 3
Quincy: 1
25-15, 25-22, 21-25, 25-12
Anthony Winter: 11 kills, 5 digs
Hawks: (9-12, 0-8)


**College Softball**

Culver-Stockton: 3
Martin Methodist: 4
Cassie Burris: 2-4, RBI

Culver-Stockton: 9
Martin Methodist: 6
-- 8 Innings
Avery Johnson: 3-4, RBI, 2 runs
Wildcats: (2-7), snaps 7-game losing streak

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.