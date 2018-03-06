Tuesday's Area Scores - March 6

**High School Basketball, Boys**
(Class 4A Pekin Sectional Semifinals)
6) Quincy High: 33
2) Belleville West: 66
Blue Devils: finish 23-5 (trailed 41-11 at halftime)
*game played at Alton*
Rock Island: 43
Moline: 55
-- Moline vs. Belleville West (Friday, 7 p.m.)
**College Volleyball**
Lindenwood: 3
Quincy: 1
25-15, 25-22, 21-25, 25-12
Anthony Winter: 11 kills, 5 digs
Hawks: (9-12, 0-8)
**College Softball**
Culver-Stockton: 3
Martin Methodist: 4
Cassie Burris: 2-4, RBI
Culver-Stockton: 9
Martin Methodist: 6
-- 8 Innings
Avery Johnson: 3-4, RBI, 2 runs
Wildcats: (2-7), snaps 7-game losing streak
