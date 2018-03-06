Ag banquet honors big contributors to the industry

It was a night to recognize the people who help make agriculture the Tri-state's number one industry.

At The First Bankers Trust Ag Banquet in Quincy Tuesday night, Sullivan Auctioneers was named the agribusiness of the year.

Also, Hancock County Agricultural Literacy Coordinator Dawn Weinberg was presented with the Larry Fischer Ag educator of the year award.

"As a business that works with farmers, and works with the farm community, and is closely involved with that community, then to be recognized, to be given an award for that, it's a great feeling, and we're all very proud of it." Sullivan Auctioneers COO John Sullivan said.

"To be recognized for the work that I do with the elementary and middle school kids is very exciting, very unexpected." Weinberg said.