Search for missing boaters underway

A search was underway early Wednesday morning in Pike County, Missouri after two men, one of them from Quincy, were reported missing according to a Pike County sheriff's deputy.

The deputy said that the men were reported missing late Tuesday night. At 2:30 Wednesday morning, the deputy confirmed the search was still active and underway.

The deputy claimed that search was being launched from the DuPont boat launch in Pike County.

The names of the missing men have not yet been released.