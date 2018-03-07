Quincy police investigate shooting - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy police investigate shooting

Posted:
Welcome Inn in Quincy
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy police confirmed a shooting investigation Wednesday morning.

QPD said officers were called to the Welcome Inn at 200 Maine Street at about 4:50 a.m. 

A man was shot in the leg and finger, according to police. He was taken to Blessing Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Quincy police continue to investigate. No other informed was released, including whether a suspect is in custody.

