Burlington Iowa awarded $17M federal grant for riverfront

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) - A city in southeast Iowa has won a $17 million federal grant that officials say will fund dramatic changes to its riverfront and downtown.

Lawmakers announced Tuesday that Burlington was awarded the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery grant.

The Hawk Eye reports that the grant money will fund a significant re-imagining of Burlington's riverfront, including large boat docks, trees, planters, seating, green spaces and parking lot improvements. It'll also upgrade two streets with bike racks, resurfacing, sidewalk expansion, planters, storm improvements and new street lights.

Burlington will use flood wall and sewer separation work as a large part of the required local match for the grant. The exact matching amount needed is unclear.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has $500 million to allocate through the grant program this year.

Information from: The Hawk Eye, http://www.thehawkeye.com

