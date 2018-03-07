Police find wanted Edina building owner

Anita Woodburn, the owner of the dilapidated building in Edina, Missouri, that collapsed on Monday has been arrested, police said.

Parts of the building on the corner of Main Street and Lafayette collapsed around 7:30 a.m. Monday, falling into Highway 6.

According to Edina Police Chief Ryan Bishop, Woodburn was arrested Tuesday just after 1 p.m. in Shannon County. Woodburn was arrested on an existing warrant for failure to maintain the building.

Woodburn was released on a $2,500 bond Wednesday morning.

