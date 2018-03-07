School funding bill headed to Illinois Senate after House OK - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A follow-up bill to Illinois' school funding reform law is headed to the state Senate after winning approval from members of the House.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that state officials say the measure is needed to make sure money is properly distributed under the new plan. The House vote on Wednesday was 76-31.

So far funds haven't been distributed under the new school funding law because state education officials say there are errors in it. Democratic state Rep. Will Davis of Homewood says the legislation contains items that the state Board of Education says are necessary to implement last year's school funding reform plan.

The new plan sends the most state money to the school districts most in need of help.

