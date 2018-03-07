Quincy Park District receives donation

The Bill Klingner Trail in Quincy currently runs from 5th street to 18th street, but a donation Wednesday could help in the plans to expand the trail.

State Street Bank presented the Quincy Park District and Friends of the Trails with a check for $5,000 dollars.

Bank President Mike Mahair said they're committed to improving the city in anyway they can.

"We have a long term commitment to Quincy and Adams County and we think this is extremely important to the quality of life in our area," Mahair stated.

Cullen Duke with Friends of the Trail said every donation towards the project counts.

"The community support has been overwhelming for this project and the fundraisers that friends of the trails has done. We've had some really large donors in the community and then a lot of small ones but they all count. They all add up."

Duke went on to explain, "Our current fundraiser is to get from 5th street into Parker heights park. This is one of the more scenic parts of the trail"

Duke said after the trail expands into Parker Heights park, they want to work on extending it past 18th to 24th street.