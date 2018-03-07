Habitat for Humanity looking for a new family - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Habitat for Humanity looking for a new family

Posted:
By Brett Knese, Multimedia Journalist
Habitat for Humanity is looking for a family to build a home with.
The most recent home built by Habitat for Humanity.

Building a new home can be  expensive and financing it can also be difficult. That's why the Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity is stepping in to make it easier.

They are beginning the search for the next family to build a home with.

President Brad Kurz said to qualify a family will have to pass a credit check and have an ability to pay for the home.

He also said the family has to help build the home, "Each family is a little bit different in what their skills, abilities and what they can do are. So some families are a little more involved in the construction piece. Others are involved in just the painting, the cleaning and that type of stuff."

Kurz said they are having two meetings tomorrow. One is at 2 p.m. and the other at 6:30 p.m.

Both will be at the Shirley Bomar Building.

This will be the tenth home the Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity has built.

