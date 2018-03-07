Blessing looks to expand office building on Maine

Office to be built on the land east of 48th and Maine.

Blessing Hospital wants to build a $40-million building on Quincy's east side. Officials filed an application with the state for approval last month.

The paperwork shows the hospital wants to build an 82,000 square foot, two story medical office building near 48th and Maine.

The application said the hospital needs to make room for new physicians and Blessing plans to recruit even more of them.

Besides physician offices, the project will create space for lab and radiology, physical therapy, and retail space.

