Ill. House seeks accounting of Quincy Legionnaires' crisis

A view of the Illinois Veterans' Home from the air.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois House is urging Gov. Bruce Rauner to provide a full accounting of the Legionnaires' disease crisis at the Quincy veterans' home.

The disease caused by water-borne bacteria has contributed to 13 residents' deaths since July 2015. Four more cases were confirmed last month despite millions of dollars of upgrades at the home.

The House voted 104-0 Wednesday on Swansea Democratic Rep. Jay Hoffman's resolution. It asks Republican Rauner to report on what officials "knew and when they knew it."

It has no effect of law.

Rauner spokeswoman Rachel Bold noted that Rauner cabinet members have provided hours of testimony and thousands of documents to House and Senate committees.

And she says the office is cooperating with a state audit ordered by the Senate .

The resolution is HR726 .

