'We like our chances,' Clark County set for Final Four affair

KAHOKA, MO. (WGEM) -- They have proven they can win no matter the environment and no matter who the are matched up against.



The only roadblock left for the Clark County girls basketball team just happens to be Missouri's biggest stage.



For the first time in nearly a quarter century the Lady Indians have earned a spot in the state tournament.



Led by five seniors, only two wins separate them from a state title. But they can't get to the Class 3 championship game without defeating California in the semifinals, and perimeter defense will be key considering more than half of the Pintos' shots come from beyond the arc.



"We like our chances," Clark County head coach John Weaver said.



"We're there for a reason. We're 28-1 and people are talking about us, too. We're going to have to really close out on the perimeter, make sure we rebound the ball, and control the tempo."



Senior guard Abby Brown says the game plan hasn't changed.



"Play Clark County defense, our good defense, and really clamp down on the first team we're playing," Brown said.



"We need to make sure we're contesting all their shots, play good defense, and communicate."



Clark County's calling card has been on the defensive end. Postseason opponents are only averaging 43 points a game and they will need another solid effort on that side of the floor, considering California has scored at least 64 points in four out of its five games since districts.



Weaver also hopes his team plays free and easy despite the heightened stakes.



"I just want my kids to enjoy the moment. It's all business when you get on the court but we're there to have fun and enjoy this ride," Weaver added.



"It's a once in a lifetime experience for me, my coaches, and for our a lot of people in our community. Everybody is going to be nervous (and) the other team will be nervous, too. Everybody is dealing with that but we're just looking forward to the opportunity."



Friday's semifinal contest begins at 4:30 p.m. at Hammons Student Center in Springfield.



A win would put Clark County in Saturday's state championship at JQH Arena.



