QND's Smith ready to tackle opportunity at St. Ambrose

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- Quincy Notre Dame senior defensive lineman Hunter Smith had plenty of college football opportunities.



But in the end what St. Ambrose University had to offer was too hard to pass up.



In front of family members, friends, and coaches, Smith made his commitment to the Fighting Bees program official Wednesday afternoon.



Last fall, he finished second on the team with 59 tackles, with six of those for loss, and he added one sack.



Smith says he's looking forward to showcasing his skills at the next level.



"I think it will be a big challenge for me. I think I'm really going to push myself though because I love football," Smith indicated.



"I love getting in there and hitting people, that's what I love to do. I have a lot more potential than people think I have, I know that for sure. I'm excited to see what's to come."



Smith adds his biggest need for improvement is agility.



He plans to work on that prior to the start of his freshman season.