Macomb working to address rundown homes

The city of Macomb continues to demolish dilapidated homes in the community, and after knocking down eleven of them, they hope to reach their goal of 30 homes.

The city has been working with federal funding to help knock down homes that have fallen into a state of disrepair, and now they're looking to get an extension on that grant to continue the work.

"We have certain property that has declined due to lack of maintenance, and for any number of reasons it's gotten into a state of disrepair." Mayor Mike Inman said. "This property's are well beyond renovation."

Residents like Jeff Fouts said they're on board with the plan.

"I think it's a pretty good idea." Fouts said. "You know it's going to help out all the community in Macomb out here. There's some that needs to be torn down."

Inman added that once rundown houses are removed, the city hopes it will inspire new life.

"The appearance that is attractive and stimulates other activity in those neighborhoods from other property owners to you know, now I feel like I can invest in my property and maintain it well, because the city's taking care of the property that wasn't doing so well." Mayor Inman said.

Fouts also said he's happy with the plan, especially given the fact that an empty lot now lies across the street from his house. He said that's a much more welcomed view that the old house that used to be there.

"Where we live here, right across the street, you know it's going to make it a nicer view, and make my property a little more valuable too." Fouts said.

Mayor Inman also said that the city has been hearing some positive feedback, and is hopeful that it can get a 1 and a half year extension on the grant program, in order to finish clearing out some of the remaining properties.