Postseason honors roll in for John Wood basketball teams

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- The postseason honors are in from the Mid West Athletic Conference and the John Wood basketball teams were well represented.



Cory Miller was named Freshman of the Year after leading the league in scoring at 19 points a game, and Brad Hoyt is the conference Coach of the Year thanks to guiding the Blazers to their second outright MWAC championship in program history.



Hoyt's group also secured the top seed in this weekend's Region 24 Tournament.



Joining Miller on the league's All-First Team was sophomore Aziz Fadika.



The John Wood women had three players named All-Conference.



Autumn Voigt was a First Team selection while Madelyn Hyer and Ashtyn Lagemann earned Third Team honors.



Lady Blazers head coach Norm Rodriguez was named Co-Coach of the Year.