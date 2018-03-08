Macomb's Whitford pledges Carl Sandburg to continue hoops career

MACOMB, IL. (WGEM) -- Sophie Whitford's best playing days are likely still in front of her.



It's why the Macomb senior guard isn't ready to give up on her basketball career.



Whitford put pen to paper and signed on with the Carl Sandburg women's basketball program Wednesday afternoon.



She wound up third on the Lady Bombers in scoring this past season while leading the team with 45 three-pointers, and she couldn't be more happy with the decision she made and looks forward the future ahead.



"It means a lot to me that I'm committing to Carl Sandburg. It's where I'm going to get my (general education credits) and that's where I start my future," Whitford said.



"I'd like to transfer to a four-year school and play as much as I can, and then go even further than that."



Whitford averaged seven points a game while helping breathe new life into the Macomb program.